A COVID scare on board the T&T Spirit today, as two persons from Trinidad broke their quarantine, boarded the vessel in Port of Spain and attempted to disembark at the Scarborough Port. Tobago police officers were called to the scene.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Good Friday observances in Tobago were limited to the confines of the St. Joseph RC Church, due to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Bullets issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were recovered at the scene of a murder in Petit Bourg on Thursday night after a man was shot dead in his business place.
The popular east coast Mayaro beaches are expected to see "bumper crowds" over this Easter weekend.
A COVID scare on board the T&T Spirit today, as two persons from Trinidad broke their quarantine...
Let's get the views of the Opposition United National Congress on the arrival of the first s…