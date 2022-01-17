THA Minority leader Kelvon Morris has spoken of ten areas that must be focused on to treat with the COVID-19 response in Tobago.
This as Tobago recorded one COVID death in Monday's TRHA report. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
THA Minority leader Kelvon Morris has spoken of ten areas that must be focused on to treat with the COVID-19 response in Tobago.
This as Tobago recorded one COVID death in Monday's TRHA report. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Elections and Boundaries Commission has confirmed that three candidates will be contesti…
On the heels of the Joint Trade Union Movement calling for an independent third party to eva…
On Monday, Assemblyman Dr. Faith B.Yisrael Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protecti…
One Opposition MP says "It is a very sad day when children and elderly persons are tear-gas …
He's attacking the media and says he's prepared to defend his position.
The Joint Trade Union Movement has condemned the use of tear gas at a protest at the Queens …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription