The Children's Authority confirms that there are children at its Child Support Centre in Tobago, as well as staff, who are COVID-19 positive. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the Children's Authority and has this report.
COVID Positive Children At Child Support Centre
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BpTT has announced a major milestone in its exploration activities with its Matapal project …
Dr. Eric Feigl Ding is an epidemiologist, health economist and a Harvard-trained. In January…
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke, wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Ke…
The Health Minister says the Health Ministry is not ignoring the concerns of nurses on short…
After a 6 and half hour meeting, Lee Davis emerged as the new head of the Trinidad and Tobag…
A 15 month old baby girl was chopped to death on Sunday night during a domestic incident.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Minister Ayana Webster-Roy Breaks Her Silence
- World Acclaimed Epidemiologist Talks To TV6
- No Pay For Lake Asphalt Workers
- President Responds To Watson
- Senate Passes Revenue Authority Bill
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 20th September 2021
- No Strike But 24 Hrs Of Prayer On Oct 1st Says TTRNA
- MP David Lee: Claxton Bay Double Murder Strange
- Griffith Takes on the PSC
- Baby Killed During Cutlass Attack