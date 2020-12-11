One Tobago student who arrived via Caribbean Airlines flight from JFK, on December 3rd, is asking why are Tobago residents not being treated fairly to Trinidad patients who are released from COVID facilities. The upset student who was previously housed at Paria Suites spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and has this report.
COVID Patient Upset
Elizabeth Williams
