Tobago now has a total of twenty-one positive COVID-19 cases. This was confirmed by the Division of Health, but even more alarming, a woman who was tested for covid-19, visited Tobago while awaiting her results and later tested positive for the deadly virus. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.

While many flocked to the beaches over the weekend after the announcement by the Prime Minister elect of a 28 day roll back of measures due to community spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus...

