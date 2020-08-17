Tobago now has a total of twenty-one positive COVID-19 cases. This was confirmed by the Division of Health, but even more alarming, a woman who was tested for covid-19, visited Tobago while awaiting her results and later tested positive for the deadly virus. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.
COVID Numbers Rise in Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We got into the politics commentator Ralph Maraj. According to a post from the Chairman of t…
Maxi-Taxi operators are calling on the government to allow them to carry more passengers
While many flocked to the beaches over the weekend after the announcement by the Prime Minister elect of a 28 day roll back of measures due to community spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus...
We are ready, so says Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde as his side gets ready to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in their CPL opener from 10am Tuesday in Tarouba.
As the number of positive detected cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, the public health sector is getting an added push.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Quarantine Patient Speaks
- PM On Election Observers
- Passing of the torch (flag)!
- COVID Numbers Rise in Tobago
- A Prime Minister will be sworn in
- Last Dip Before Lockdown
- Police Arrest Man After Woman Beaten On Camera
- Logic Vs Last Zess
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th August 2020
- 16 Homeless After House Collapses