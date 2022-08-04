COVID-19 cases are on the rise, again. The Ministry of Health says over the last week - in particular, there has been an increase in persons needing to be hospitalised due to the virus. However the Ministry has not identified any one factor as being responsible for this change. Rynessa Cutting reports.

