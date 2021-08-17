One woman is telling her story, about the treated meted out to her as a COVID-19 patient, at the Scarborough General Hospital. She spoke with reporters Elizabeth Williams while she was in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, and here is that report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID Horror Story

COVID Horror Story

One woman is telling her story, about the treated meted out to her as a COVID-19 patient, at…

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two people are accused of getting violent with police, while being arrested on drug charges.

Over $180 Million Paid

Over $180 Million Paid

Over $180 million in payments have been disbursed to persons who properties have been acquir…