Our COVID cases are still on the increase. Over the last 48 hours, cases have been recorded. The increase in numbers are already being reflected in our hospital occupancy rates, and the fact that the virus has once again penetrated prison walls. Thankfully, T&T is still on track to receive its first shipment of vaccines on Tuesday.

Swimmer Dylan Carter and cyclist Teniel Campbell were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the First Citizens Sports awards Sunday evening.