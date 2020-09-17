News just in, Covid-19 can affect your electricity supply, that's what Peter Burke of the OWTU is saying unless the welfare of staff is preserved, your electricity supply stands to be affected. Here's more.

COVID Can Affect Your Electricity Supply

Tourism Grant Payments

Property owners in Tobago who applied for Tourism Accommodation Relief Grants have started receiving payments.

Million Dollar Fire

A wheelchair ♿ bound man was rescued on Thursday, as the Mt. Grace home he was occupying became engulfed in flames.

Industrial Court President Warns Employers

Deborah Thomas-Felix President of the Industrial Court at the opening of the new law term of the Industrial Court 2020/2021 called for social dialogue, to take advantage of these difficult times we are all facing not just due to the Pandemic but due to other challenges like Climate change,