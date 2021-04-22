Tobago businessmen are getting some financial support from the THA. Its Executive Council has approved the sum of eight million dollars to assist Tobago businesses during this covid19 pandemic. This is in addition to previous assistance rendered by the Business Development Unit and the Division of Finance. More from Elizabeth Williams.

