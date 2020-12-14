Businesswoman Toya Kent told TV6, business has slowed down considerably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is determined to give back to the people of Tobago, through her online clothing business, Toya's Couture. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Ms. Kent, and has this report.
Covid Assistance
Elizabeth Williams
