Covid Assistance

Businesswoman Toya Kent told TV6, business has slowed down considerably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is determined to give back to the people of Tobago, through her online clothing business, Toya's Couture. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Ms. Kent, and has this report.

