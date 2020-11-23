Depression and anxiety continue to be mental health factors experts are seeing a lot of amid COVID-19. They're no respect of persons as the North Central Regional Health Authority indicates that medical staff, patients and their families are among those needing assistance in managing with the stresses from the pandemic. Alicia Boucher has the details on the NCRHA's mental health response.

