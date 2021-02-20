A red letter day for the people of Tobago, as thirty frontline workers were administered the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccines, at the Scarborough Health Centre, Bacolet Tobago. Elizabeth Williams was in attendance and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tracy On THA Amendment

An opportunity to move forward from the six-six deadlock in Tobago, following the January 25th THA election. PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine...

Crime Wrap

An attempted kidnapping, retirees relieved of charity money, and an elderly woman is robbed of five dollars. Here's tonight's crime wrap.