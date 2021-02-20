A red letter day for the people of Tobago, as thirty frontline workers were administered the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccines, at the Scarborough Health Centre, Bacolet Tobago. Elizabeth Williams was in attendance and has this report.
COVID-19 Vaccines Administered To Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
