COVID-19 vaccination for students in Tobago begins on Wednesday. The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has collaborated with the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy to ensure that the Pfizer vaccine is in the arms of eligible children ages 12 to 18. Elizabeth Williams has more on the roll out.

