Couva wins pan finals

NGC Couva Joylanders reigned supreme winning the National Panorama Medium Bands Finals competition, held for the first time in Tobago. The historic event took place at the Dwight Yorke Stadium Parade Grounds. In attendance was a long list of dignitaries, including of President Paula Mae- Weekes, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Nyan Gadsby- Dolly, THA Chief secretary Kelvin Charles, secretaries in the THA, NCC chairman Winston 'Gypsy' Peters, and Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey- Moore.
NGC Couva Joylanders won $600,000 for their first place finish.
Elizabeth Williams was there to capture the historic moment, and has this report.