A high court judge strikes out a policy brought into effect under former police commissioner Gary Griffith which allows police records to be destroyed within two years of the matter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
After three days of sustained rainfall, the Caroni River burst its banks, and affected homes…
Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan says, while he does not agree that, the Monkeypox virus…
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says, he has had no official talks with THA Chief…
Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has described the THA's trip to Grenada to promote Tobago's Ca…