Popular calypsonian Weston Rawlins, the 'Cro Cro' has been banned by a High Court judge from using certain lyrics in his controversial song entitled "Another Sat is Outside Again". Justice Frank Seepersad this afternoon granted an injunction to businessman and social activist Inshan Ishmael who brought the case against Cro Cro to prevent the entertainer from making further defamatory remarks against him. Rawlins is due to perform at shows in north and south this weekend.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU