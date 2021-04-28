Ten days after the first P1 case is detected in Trinidad and Tobago and authorities appear to deflect public questions about the strain - declared by health regulators as a Variant of Concern. As a variant of concern the strain may be more transmissible, virulent and possess escape mutations. Scientist are leaning to believe P1 has all of the above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three women and one man have appeared before the Scarborough Magistrate's Second Virtual Cou…
A big thank you from the Ministry of Health to the over forty thousand citizens who received…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Venezuelan Migrants Want Help To School Children
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 28th April 2021
- Business Develops During COVID
- Vaccination Drive Slows Down
- Beyond The Tape Tuesday 27th April 2021
- PM Rowley Out Of Isolation
- Beyond The Tape- Monday 26th April 2021
- BE TT Wesafe On Your Taxi Ride!
- Plymouth Shooting
- A Request For T&T To Keep Troops In St. Vincent