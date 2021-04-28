Ten days after the first P1 case is detected in Trinidad and Tobago and authorities appear to deflect public questions about the strain -  declared by health regulators as a Variant of Concern. As a variant of concern the strain may be more transmissible, virulent and possess escape mutations. Scientist are leaning to believe P1 has all of the above.

