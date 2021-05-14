One local government councillor is tonight calling on the government to give more resources to regional corporation bodies to offer food support to families during the current lockdown.
The councillor says they are better placed than parliamentarians to identify those most in need.
He's been rallying support from the business community and distributing hampers in his district, and he tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, he's prepared to give up a month's stipend for assist a few more families.