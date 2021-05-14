One local government councillor is tonight calling on the government to give more resources to regional corporation bodies to offer food support to families during the current lockdown.

The councillor says they are better placed than parliamentarians to identify those most in need.

He's been rallying support from the business community and distributing hampers in his district, and he tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, he's prepared to give up a month's stipend for assist a few more families.

Rush For COVID Testing

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.