The Prime Minister says that Corpus Christi, also known as the "Day of Wreaths", is set aside on the Christian calendar to honour the Holy Eucharist which was observed at the last supper before Christ was crucified.

But the Corpus Christi public holiday will be yet another extended curfew meant to restrict movement under the State of Emergency implemented to end to the current COVID surge.

The Prime Minister is calling on the population to exercise discipline while the Opposition Leader is calling on the authorities to hasten relief to those in need.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Watson Duke Call Not New

Watson Duke Call Not New

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke's calls for working persons, inclusive of politicians to donate ten thousand dollars monthly, to help citizens...

Biche Food Bank

Biche Food Bank

With increased restrictions and joblessness persisting for well over a year, groups have had to create new ways to help vulnerable families.

Corpus Christi Messages From PM & Opposition Leader

Corpus Christi Messages From PM & Opposition Leader

The Prime Minister says that Corpus Christi, also known as the "Day of Wreaths", is set aside on the Christian calendar to honour the Holy Eucharist which was observed at the last supper before Christ was crucified.