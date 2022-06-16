A call to be truly present for yourself, family and country was made today by Vicar General Father Martin Sirju. He was delivering a message during the Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain this morning following a procession through the streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI MASS
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In Tobago, there was no Corpus Christi procession, but the faithful packed the St Joseph R.C Church in Scarborough where Father Leslie Tang Kai spoke with TV6's
A call to be truly present for yourself, family and country was made today by Vicar General Father Martin Sirju. He was delivering a message during the Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain this morning following a procession through the streets.
A late-night apartment fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of a 67-year-old man and left his wife hospitalised. The fire consumed the elderly couple’s apartment located on the third level, of the HDC’s Charford Court, Charlotte Street, in Port of Spain.
The National Security Minister says that the "security platform around the Parliament is a whole lot better than it was" in 1990 when members of the Jamaat Al-Muslimeen stormed the Red House during an attempted coup.
With both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Amour out of the country, opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the government is essentially on autopilot.
With both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Amour out of the country, opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the government is essentially on autopilot.
Health officials across the region remain on alert, to deal with the monkeypox virus.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- LATEST ON MONKEYPOX VIRUS
- FIRE SERVICE ASSOCIATION GETS NEW OFFER FROM CPO
- SEC SCHOOL NOT PLACE FOR REMEDIAL INTERVENTION
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th June 2022
- ELDERLY POPULATION FACE FINANCIAL ABUSE
- MARTIN DALY ON AG ISSUE
- PM: GOV'T PAYING ATTENTION TO SCHOOL VIOLENCE
- ATTEMPTS TO UNDERMINE EASTERN CREDIT UNION?
- CRIMINALS STIR FEAR IN BUSINESS COMMUNITY
- Morning Edition: 13th June 2022