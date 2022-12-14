This Christmas season, hundreds of residents along Corosal Road, Whiteland are desperately wishing for immediate road repairs. Major landslips have been literally cutting them off from the rest of the country, numerous times over the past few months. They told our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh today that it’s not a lifestyle they can't take for much longer and are hoping that the government hear their concerns.

