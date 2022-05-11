Technical Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Anton Corneal says it will take at least three to four years before this country's youth teams close the gap on its CONCACAF Competitors. In an interview with the TTFA, Corneal says they have intentions to invest in a talent identification system which they hope will reap results in the long term with FIFA's support.
