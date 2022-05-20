Having a Corny Friday? Well you are not alone. Pupils of the Little Jewels Early Childhood Centre were having a corny day too. On Friday one line of the nursery rhyme 'Little Boy Blue' was used to bring the week to its climax that is, "The Cows in the Corn'. Elizabeth Williams visited the school and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KIMANI'S FUNERAL

KIMANI'S FUNERAL

No eulogy for Kimani, as family and friends came together on Friday afternoon, one last time…