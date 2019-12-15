A deadly shootout in Central this morning between bandits and the police. Officers successfully foiled a home invasion in Charlieville, leaving one of at least four armed bandits dead. Three others have been arrested, cameraman Brandon Benoit visited the area this morning and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has the details.

Windies Beat India In 1st ODI

West Indies got a pair of brilliant centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope to claim a eight wicket win over Indian today.

Lawrence Sacked

The Dennis Lawrence era is over. This after he was axed in one of a number of changes announced following the TTFA's Board meeting yesterday.

Cops Foil Home Invasion

