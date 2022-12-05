Minister of Planning Penelope Beckles is looking forward to the implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund, which is something that was agreed to at COP27. However, Beckles is not convinced that all targets set at the conference will be met. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Cop27, Bittersweet For Beckles
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tobago deserves a fresh mandate. Call Tobago House of Assembly elections now. This from PMM …
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley retained his post as political leader of the PNM in a landsli…
Farley and Friends have ambushed the people of Tobago. This from PDP leader Watson Duke, who…
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and all members of his Administration, have resigned fr…
Minister of Planning Penelope Beckles is looking forward to the implementation of the Loss a…