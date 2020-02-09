The Police Commissioner has launched an investigation into a police officer's affiliation with a political party.

In a statement issued today ,Commissioner Gary Griffith reminds officers quote "When you join the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, you immediately lose certain rights as a citizen. One of those rights is to openly show bias and support for political parties."

His investigation comes after a media report today alleged that Police Officer and calypsonian, Duanne O'Conner, was turned down as the PNM's Local Government candidate for Sea Lots.

According to the TTPS Statement, commissioner Griffith has quote " launched an immediate investigation into allegations of a police officer applying and being interviewed for a political post in a political party, whilst being a serving police officer and then being quoted in the media of openly expressing his support and allegiance to the principles of that said party."

He quoted three sections of of the Police Service Act to support the position.

