Members of the protective services were among a few dozen people held at a zesser party in the early hours of this morning. The 40-plus persons are to appear before a magistrate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess

Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess

Members of the protective services were among a few dozen people held at a zesser party in the early hours of this morning. The 40-plus persons are to appear before a magistrate.

Tobago Hotels Reopen

Tobago Hotels Reopen

With the relaxation of some public health regulations, Tobago hotels, guesthouses and other tourism stakeholders are reopening.