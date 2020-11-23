The Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is concerned that the discontinuation of the Anti-Gang Act can have serious repercussions in the police service's fight against crime. The top cop was a guest on Morning Edition where he urged the Opposition to stop playing politics. Sherlan Ramsubhag has more on this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dr. Hinds responds to weekend parties

Dr. Hinds responds to weekend parties

None is better than the other. That's the view of from the Ministry of Health concerning two parties which took place over the weekend, one in Kelly Village Caroni and the other in Valsayn.