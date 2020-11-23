The Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is concerned that the discontinuation of the Anti-Gang Act can have serious repercussions in the police service's fight against crime. The top cop was a guest on Morning Edition where he urged the Opposition to stop playing politics. Sherlan Ramsubhag has more on this story.
COP Says Crime Mitigated By Anti-Gang Legislation
