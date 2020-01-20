As the TTPS uncovers a plot to attack police stations, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith tells the population there's no need to worry, just continue to have extra eyes and ears on the ground. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kees Interview Part One

Kees Interview Part One

The front man for Kes the Band is weighing in on a debate right now in the Soca world after a UNC MP claimed it is denegrating to women.

Plot to Divide Caricom?

Plot to Divide Caricom?

CARICOM Chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has drawn a clear line between herself and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other Caribbean leaders planning to meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, criticising the sidelining of the regional bloc as an attempt at divide and rule.