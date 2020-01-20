As the TTPS uncovers a plot to attack police stations, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith tells the population there's no need to worry, just continue to have extra eyes and ears on the ground. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
COP No Need to Worry As Radical Group Targets POS
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
