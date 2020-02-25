Be more responsible parents, that’s the plead of Police commissioner Gary Griffith. During day two of the National Security's walkabout in Port of Spain, the commissioner revealed an alarming number of young men were held with the intent to disrupt this year's carnival celebrations. Nicholas Lutchmansingh as more in this report.
COP & Nat Sec walkabout crime
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A sea of colour in downtown Scarborough as a number of large bands crossed the stage.
TV6 caught up with the newlywed couple the "Montanos" while they were both enjoying the greatest show on earth in the streets of Port of Spain.
No subvention yet, but San Fernando carnival went off without a hitch on Tuesday.
Well Conch Shell may or may not take the Road March, but one thing's for certain - it has been having another...
Trinidad and Tobago coach Mervyn Dillon wants his players to improve on their fielding ahead of the next clash starting Thursday against the Leeward Islands.
It's Carnival Tuesday evening and that unfortunately means the mas, the bachannal, the revelry, call it what you may , has come to an end.