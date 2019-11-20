Investigate these allegations: find those responsible and put these allegations to rest! These are the sentiments of COP Leader Caroline Seepersad Bachan. As Nicholas Lutchmansingh tells us, the COP leader held a press conference in an attempt to clear her party's name.
COP: Investigate or Shelf It!
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
