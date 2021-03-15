Ten means ten, and closed means closed. The words of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, as restaurants have reportedly been flouting the Public Health Regulations left, right and centre, and as the owner of one popular establishment has taken to Facebook to berate officers for quote "harassing" her and her customers. He's also calling out one Senator for encouraging lawlessness. Rynessa Cutting has more
COP Griffith: 10 Means 10
Rynessa Cutting
