Ten means ten, and closed means closed. The words of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, as restaurants have reportedly been flouting the Public Health Regulations left, right and centre, and as the owner of one popular establishment has taken to Facebook to berate officers for quote "harassing" her and her customers. He's also calling out one Senator for encouraging lawlessness. Rynessa Cutting has more

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Drones Dropping Marijuana Over Prison Walls

Drones Dropping Marijuana Over Prison Walls

The Joint Select Committee on National Committee heard from the Acting Prisons Commissioner that commerce is driving criminal gang activity in Remand with a pack of cigarettes costing as much as $500 in the prison.