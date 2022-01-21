COOKING AND CARNIVAL

Despite the late details surrounding when Carnival 2022 would take place, 31 year-old personal chef Arthur Patrick remains hopeful.
Chef Patrick, a lecturer at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Despite the late details surrounding when Carnival 2022 would take place, 31 year-old personal chef Arthur Patrick remains hopeful.
Chef Patrick, a lecturer at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Bar owners say they are still grappling with finding feasibility in their business as they s…
A job evaluation exercise for the Public Service is being conducted by the Chief Personnel Officer.
The Attorney General declared his interest before casting his vote in favour of an additiona…
Fiery Protest in Clayton Bay as angry residents and maxi-taxi drivers express frustration ov…
They came under tear gas fire for an unauthorised march in the Queens Park Savannah last Sun…
Despite the late details surrounding when Carnival 2022 would take place, 31 year-old person…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription