There are no cases of the Novel Coronavirus in T&T. That's an assurance coming from the Ministry of Health which maintains it is prepared to deal with any arrival of the virus. However, testing apparatus has been delayed and is expected to enter the country in the coming week. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee.

SRPS GRADUATE

A warning to delinquent motorists that 95 Special Reserve Police Officers on motorcycles are about to be introduced on the Nation’s highways to keep them in check.

Registry not ready yet

Despite the proclamation of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act which now makes it legal to establish and Public Sex Offenders Registry - there's none and chances are it may be months before a registry is compiled.