There are no cases of the Novel Coronavirus in T&T. That's an assurance coming from the Ministry of Health which maintains it is prepared to deal with any arrival of the virus. However, testing apparatus has been delayed and is expected to enter the country in the coming week. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee.
Controls for PCR NCOV tests delayed
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Roads were blocked and traffic was diverted in parts of Carenage, Wednesday.
A warning to delinquent motorists that 95 Special Reserve Police Officers on motorcycles are about to be introduced on the Nation’s highways to keep them in check.
Despite the proclamation of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act which now makes it legal to establish and Public Sex Offenders Registry - there's none and chances are it may be months before a registry is compiled.
THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is today reassuring the public in Tobago, the situation of crime is under control.