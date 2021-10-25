A group of contractors in Tobago is claiming that there are corrupt practices taking place at the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries, under the Access Roads Programme 2021, and mismanagement of the public's purse. The contractors spoke with Elizabeth Williams. Here's her report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

Trinidad and Tobago has set a specific goal to reduce overall emissions, over the next nine years.

Tobago Students Return

Tobago Students Return

Parents and students we spoke with at the Scarborough and Signal Hill Secondary Schools, exp…

Contractors Upset

Contractors Upset

A group of contractors in Tobago is claiming that there are corrupt practices taking place a…