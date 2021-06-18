A District Contingency Fund has been launched in the Black Rock, Whim , Spring Garden district, under THA Assemblyman Kelvon Morris. Mr. Morris said the initiative is timely especially during this covid19 pandemic. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Contingency Fund
Elizabeth Williams
The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry says at no time has Prime Minister Dr. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley "ever disparaged the vaccine programme in Guyana nor has he ever implied that the vaccines in use in Guyana are defective or unsafe."
Extended curfew hours are back in effect, this weekend.
A is woman claiming self defence, as police investigate the death of a man she was involved with.
Two national athletes are using their influence to inspire people around the country to stay in shape despite current conditions.
As quickly as it started, it looks to be over.
Friday, Public Utilities Minister -- Marvin Gonzales met with the management of WASA.
