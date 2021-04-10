This country's lead epidemiologist says that "all the relevant individuals who would have been in relevant contact" with Prime Minister Rowley "have been placed into quarantine and testing would have been done” as the Prime Minister announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening. The epidemiologist also sought to put to rest any concerns that anyone at a press conference on March 27th and at Parliament a day earlier may have. Juhel Browne reports.

