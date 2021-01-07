Consumers are being told to brace for price increases across the board. From food items to medical supplies, to oil and gas, everything is going to increase in the coming days. So says Chairman of Amcham's T&T's Express Logistics committee, Paul Pantin. Pantin says the price increases would be due to Port delays and the exorbitant costs importers have to pay to clear items. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Consumers warned: Price increases coming
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On Friday's Morning Edition, yet another blow to the labour force as Methanex Corporation an…
Yet another blow to the labour force as Methanex Corporation announced today that it expects…
T&T coach Terry Fenwick has been given a sterling endorsement from former strike squad player Leonson Lewis, ahead of this country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
A series of mysterious fires in Tobago, is now engaging the attention of police, and comes after a fourth building was destroyed last night, this time in Parlatuvier Tobago, causing almost one million dollars in losses.
One day after a mob stormed the Capitol building at the incitement o9f President Donald Trump. The United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago says the US should not be defined by these moments.
Even amid the fear of possible side effects, you're safer with the COVID-19 vaccine than coming face to face unprotected with the virus.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Dr. Gadsby-Dolly: face-to-face learning resumes February 8th, Min. preparing for reopening
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 06th January 2021
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 7th January 2021
- PM Rowley: US Capitol, a day we would never forget
- Electronic Bracelets For Quarantine Individuals
- Bandit killed during home invasion at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th January 2021
- Consumers warned: Price increases coming
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th January 2021