Opposition Senator Sadaam Hosein says a constitutional challenge is underway over government's controlling the return of citizens to T&T. And the UNC continues to question the National Security Minister's suitability for that office.

Farley Cannot Trust Duke Says Tracy

Pnm Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is sending a message to PDP Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine, that he should not trust PDP leader Watson Duke.

Farley Sit Down Interview Pt 2

Some Tobagonians are doubting whether PDP Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine will become chief secretary, if the party wins next Monday's election.

$350M Argyle Falls Resort

A three hundred and fifty million dollar Argyle Falls Resort, hotel and town houses, to be established in Roxborough Tobago.

Police Crackdown At Maracas Beach

If you were at Maracas Beach today you would have noticed a heavy police presence as they insisted on strict adherence to road safety and health regulations.