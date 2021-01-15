About six associations have heard concerns from their membership over, the availability of foreign exchange, to do business.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the investigation into millions of dollars found Colm Imbert's home is nearing completion.
Is scanning of 20 percent of containers at the ports not enough?
People must be held accountable for Wednesday 6th January deadly riot at the Capitol building.
The top cop is warning promoters that their events will be shut down if they do not adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
The decision of Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to contest the THA elections against a PNM's candidate, is one of the most serious violations of the party's constitution. This from Chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender.
