The days of medical records being stored on paper cards and kept in a folder may soon be over. Government is planning to roll out a computerised system which would facilitate the access of patient records anywhere throughout national healthcare. But with hacks in data systems, how secure is it? Alicia Boucher has details of the National ICT plan revealed at the Public Accounts Committee.
Computerised System for Healthcare
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PNM MP Marlene McDonald says that she was offered the title of Senior Counsel during the People's Partnership administration from then Cabinet member Dr. Roodal Moonilal.
A mid-day, mid-week robbery in San Fernando has left one of two bandits dead and the other, possibly injured.
They've got the strength of a bear, and the body of a superhero.
The plan to decentralise Mental Health care in T&T should be completed within the next six months.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Moonilal Says He Didn't Offer Marlene Silk
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th September 2019
- Midday Robbery, Bandit Killed
- Hospital Ship Leaves
- Sedition Act to The Benefit Of Elite
- Deyalsingh Warns About Using Zesser Pills
- Tourists Claim Terrible Stay; Hotel Claims Terrible
- Fishermen Negotiating Release of Fisherman in Venezuela
- Inside Business: 1One Nation Carnival - Destination T&T
- What's Happening At Couva West Secondary?