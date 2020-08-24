Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says compliance with public health measures remains low but on the plus side, testing across the country has been expanded.

Talks For Refinery Deal to Resume This Week

The Energy Minister says now that the dust has settled after the General Election he is working on the agenda for the Energy Ministry over the next five years and on that list of priorities is the closure of the negotiations for the sale of the State-owned oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre.

Virologist: Herd Immunity Not An Option

Tobago born, US-based Virologist Dr Cindy Duke says she is very concerned about the drastic spike in COVID 19 cases saying it is possible that the increase in positive cases came about due to complacency...

Lifeguard Upset

Tobago lifeguards are calling on the Tobago House of Assembly to explain...