A new generation of eco-conscious leaders has been birthed through the Ministry of Education's Environmental Studies Competition, Compact to Impact: 'Reduce Space Occupied by Waste'. Several students were recognised at the prize-giving ceremony on Wednesday, after the young innovators designed and created devices for a reduction in the volume of recyclable waste materials in schools.
