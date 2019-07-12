In an effort to improve wastewater services in the country, The Ministry of Public Utilities has commissioned phase 1 of the Malabar Wastewater Treatment plant. It is one of the largest wastewater projects ever done locally. We have more in this report from Nisha John-Mohammed.

HOCKEY CAMP

On to some hockey, Stacy Sui Butt wrapped up her one week Hockey Camp today at the Woodbrook Youth Facility. 

Stuart Young wanted to be a Fireman

Ten people have died by fire for the year so far, says the Acting Chief Fire Officer, as he warned about the dangers certain types of burglarproofing can pose in the event of a fire.