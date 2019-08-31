Commissioner Of Police Address Critics

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith took the opportunity to address his critics at the Prime Minister's Independence day toast at the Police Administration building... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more..

Guns, horses, crisp uniforms, heavy machinery, a K9 performance and a flying surprise! It was a military parade for the history books with every arm of national security showing out for the 57th Independence Parade today.