Is the essence of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival suffering in the face of the consumer agenda? At least two cultural ambassadors feel strongly that the answer is yes. Rawle Gibbons and Rubadiri Victor shared their views on the MSJ's Tuesday Talk segment. Rynessa Cutting reports.

