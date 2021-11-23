Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is calling on Tobagonians to ignore former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles and his no vote campaign. This follows a political meeting by the IDA, on Monday evening. More from Elizabeth Williams.

