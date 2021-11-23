Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is calling on Tobagonians to ignore former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles and his no vote campaign. This follows a political meeting by the IDA, on Monday evening. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Come Out And Vote Forget Hochoy
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is calling on…
The Senate began its debate today of a motion by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira who is c…
The Chaguanas Chamber is looking forward to a reasonable Christmas season, but Chamber presi…
The Farmers Union stands by their increase in price of goat meat saying that, feed and pharm…
Climate change is resulting in warmer and drier than average dry seasons in this country.
Tobago recorded sixty covid19 cases today, with one additional death, a 75 year old female w…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Policeman and Coast Guard member involved in shootout over a woman
- 2 FATAL ACCIDENTS
- T&T Is In A 3rd Covid-19 Wave
- State Of The Art Cocoa Processing Facility Coming
- Farley On Rowley
- Trinis Can Go To Canada With Sinopharm From November 30th
- Protect Watson Duke
- $60 Million Scarborough Waterfront Project
- Martin Daly chimes in on calls made by Opposition, for Senator Vieira to be fired
- Rowley On Watson