Combating Illiteracy Part 1

They eventually either drop out of the school system or turn to crime. But one group of educators is making strides to change that. They embarked on a project to promote literacy among Infant One and Infant Two pupils in Trinidad and Tobago. In Part one of a series titled 'Combating illiteracy', our reporter Nisha John-Mohammed takes a look at the project.

Literacy remains at an alarming low level in T&T, with underperforming students, especially males, continuously left behind. 