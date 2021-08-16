Despite the economic shocks due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Trinidad and Tobago economy is doing well. This from Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who critcised the Opposition leader for her comments about the Central Bank Governor's performance. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A combined 430-thousand dollars in fines, as 43 people plead guilty to partying in Valsayn.